ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) –A firefighters union in Alexandria has won the right to collectively bargain on behalf of first responders in the city.

This win is being called ‘historic’ — It’s the first time in decades that a union will be able to collectively bargain contracts for public sector employees in the state of Virginia.

Josh Turner, president of the union, IAFF Local 2141, says it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s been 44 years since public employees could have a seat at the table,” said Turner.

Collective bargaining between for public sector employees has not been allowed in the state for quite some time, after a Virginia Supreme Court ruling 1977 prevented collective bargaining for government workers in the state.

That is, until a law took effect in May 2021, allowing localities to adopt an ordinance to enter into collective bargaining. Alexandria was one of the first localities to do so.

“Firefighters and paramedics have always wanted a say and a seat at the table to talk about the services that are provided to the community,” said Turner. “For workers in Virginia and the public sector, that’s a big important issue.”

The union hopes the negotiations will tackle long-term issues within the department, such as staffing shortages and creating competitive pay.

“We’ve always fallen behind regionally with compensation, number of hours worked and staffing,” said Turner. “For us, this is a official opportunity to sit at the table and talk about these issues.”

IAFF Local 2141 held an election, winning over 99% of the vote from first responders to have the union represent them.

“For them, change was needed, and it was time for a change,” said Turner. “I think their overwhelming support says, ‘As workers, we want to be here as part of the solution, not just as part of the problem.'”

As for the next steps, Turner says negotiations with the city will begin in April, with the goal of being able to ratify a contract by November.