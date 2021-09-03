Alexandria firefighters plead for more pay and staffing

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– The Alexandria Firefighters Union sent a letter to Mark Jinks the City Manager, Mayor, and Council members asking for them to fully fund the department and hire more workers.

Along with more hires and a salary increase, firefighters want to see more trained firefighters, but according to Jinks, their concerns are overstated.

The union accuses the city manager, mayor and council members of “prolonged mismanagement and underfunding of the fire department.”

“The situation is not nearly as dire as the union has articulated, they’re trying to drive up community support and so I think that leads to some of the language that’s in that letter,” said City Manager Mark Jinks.

According to Jinks, the firefighters union have support from city leaders; however, the union has launched a public letter asking residents to show support for funding the department