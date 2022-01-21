Alexandria Fire Department announcing Deputy Fire Chiefs of Administration and Operations

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Fire Department named Francis Doyle Jr. and Paul Ruwe as Deputy Fire Chief of Administration and Deputy Fire Chief of Operations, respectively.

Starting Feb 14, Doyle’s appointment will go into effect. On Feb 28, Ruwe’s appointment as Deputy Fire Chief of Operations will go into effect.



Paul Ruwe and Francis Doyle Jr. Courtesy: Alexandria Fire Department.

Fire Chief Corey Smedley announced the appointment.

“The Alexandria Fire Department is currently working toward accreditation through the Center for Public Safety Excellence,” said Smedley. “Doyle’s and Ruwe’s extensive backgrounds and knowledge in various aspects of fire and emergency services will support our organization’s journey as we continue to improve our workforce and the services we provide to the community.”

Doyle served as a Battalion Chief for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service in Maryland. With a career that stemmed starting in 1994 as a Montgomery County firefighter.

While Ruwe worked in all ranks, for more than 28 years, at the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

