Alexandria drivers to receive refunds after red-light camera error

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) – The City of Alexandria is issuing refunds after an error in a red-light camera caused some drivers to be mistakenly ticketed.
Redflex Group, which operated the City’s automated red-light camera program, discovered the error, spanning over four years between Jan. 26, 2016, and Oct. 4, 2019. As a result, $187,673 in fines from 4,709 citations will be refunded to drivers.
Officials say a program error caused the issue in a red light camera on the intersection of Duke Street and S. Walker Street. The camera did not include a half-second amnesty period causing drivers to receive citations.
“In the state of Virginia, there is a law that every red light camera is supposed to have a grace period of 0.5 seconds, and this particular camera located on S. Walker Street was not operating with that built into its system, It was operating only with a grace period of .01,” said Marcel Bassett, Alexandria Police Department.
All drivers who were wrongly ticketed will receive a letter explaining how to get a refund.