Alexandria Drive-In Theatre returns with their March line up

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A drive-in theatre in Alexandria is doing more than showing movies, they’re also giving back to local organizations by raising over $100,000. Officials said they hope to surpass the goal this year, as the drive in theatre makes a return Friday night.

Allen Brooks, Co-Founder of Alexandria Drive-In Theatre said, “It’s something fun in a year which in which finding something to do has been difficult.”

A community staple is back. Officials said the films are shown on a 55-foot inflatable screen with a high-def projector, and the audio streams through the audience’s car radios.

“Most of the movie theaters have been closed for the better part of the year. We haven’t been able to gather in any real or authentic way and this gives our city and the community around us an opportunity to come together, celebrate classic movies and some newer ones too, and just enjoy a night out” said Brooks.

Proceeds that are made from the drive-in benefit the Athena Rapid Response Innovation Lab and the scholarship fund of Alexandria for high schoolers. Last year, the theatre made over $100,000 for locally loved non-profits.

Tim Bailey, Athena Rapid Response Executive Director said, “The funds that we’ve raised with the Alexandria drive in has broad reaching effects inside the community. Inside of Athena Rapid Response Innovation Lab we’ve been able to use those funds to provide 400 hundred desks to local kids, that didn’t have a place to sit when they’re were doing their distance learning.”

Officials said they will continue to pay forward what the community has given to them. Masks are required at check-in and whenever outside the vehicle and gates open an hour before showtime and ticket cost is $40 per car, per movie. If a screening is canceled due to inclement weather, refunds will not be issued as all proceeds go directly to charity.

MARCH MOVIE LINE-UP: