Alexandria Drive-In Theater is coming back for an encore performance

The Alexandria Drive-In will return for an encore performance on Oct. 31st. (Courtesy: Alexandria Drive-In Theater)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Drive-In Theater is having an encore performance, continuing movie screenings to raise money for local charities.

The theater, presented by Alexandria businesses, ALX Community and The Garden, will be able to fit 215 cars per screening. This time around, they will show a bunch of classic Halloween and Christmas movies.

This time, event organizers partnered with Goodfynd to provide onsite mobile food ordering from local food truck vendors who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The first round of movies provided funding for two local charities, Act for Alexandria and Athena Rapid Response. The second round of the drive-in will also donate proceeds to local charities.

“The reason why we’re continuing it is that we can do more good. We’re providing people with things to do during a time where they’re not able to gather and celebrate and enjoy movies, and we’re able to turn that into public good outcomes almost immediately,” said Allen Brooks, co-founder of the Alexandria Drive-In Theater. “It would have been crazy for us not to do more.”

The drive-in is following CDC guidelines — enforcing social distancing and masks — so families can be safe while having fun.

Tickets cost $35. Screenings begin on October 31st and will run until December 5th. For tickets and other information, visit their website.