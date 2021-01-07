Alexandria creates ‘Wonder Woman: 1984’ film-inspired experiences

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Calling all “Wonder Woman: 1984” fans.

Visit Alexandria is giving residents and tourists a look into how the film was made.

“It’s a window display where folks can learn about landmark mall as a filming destination and also take part in other film inspired experiences,” said Rebecca Doser, Communications Director for Visit Alexandria.

In 2018, the movie selected Alexandria’s Landmark Mall as a filming location. Andy Edmunds, Director of the Virginia Film Office, says landing a large-scale production such as “Wonder Woman” was a huge accomplishment for Virginia.

“When a movie comes into a region, they’re really like super tourists with the payroll,” said Edmunds. “They touch all parts of the economy, everything from renting helicopters to buying paper clips.”

One of the main attractions is a giant window display, where fans of the film see the seven-foot-tall drum prop that was used in the film.

As part of an arrangement with the Warner Brothers producers, Edmunds asked for product placement promotion in the film. The original idea was to have the extras walking around with “Virginia is for Lovers” t-shirts — but the film’s director, Patty Jenkins, had a better idea.

“She said, ‘How about if we put the brand on a big seven-foot drum, and Wonder Woman will throw the bad guy through the drum in the scene of the mall?'” said Edmunds. “Of course I said, ‘That would be pretty cool.'”

The fun doesn’t stop there — tourists can also take a self-guided walking tour to shine a spotlight on other filming locations in the city.

“This is a stroll among TV and film-related sites, in addition to Wonder Woman,” said Doser. “Over the years, we’ve hosted filming for ‘Jackie’, ‘West Wing.'”

Restaurants are also participating, creating food and drinks inspired by the female heroine.

“We’re creating a cocktail inspired by Wonder Woman’s breastplate, where the bottom of the drink will actually have a red appearance, and will actually turn gold as you get closer to the top,” said Mike Rice, Managing Director for Alexandria Restaurant Partners.

Other creations include beer packages, donuts and gourmet popcorn.

Those interested will have until Feb. 28th to see the display before Wonder Woman flies away.