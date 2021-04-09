Alexandria City School Board renames 2 schools Maury, T.C. Williams

Hutchings recommended the School Board vote to approve the changes last week.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria City Public Schools in northern Virginia have renamed two schools whose previous names had ties to racism.

According to ACPS, the high school formally known as T.C. Williams will now be known as Alexandria City High School effective July 1, 2021. The school was originally named after a racist former superintendent who sought to prevent integration in the 1950s and claimed that Black and white students learn differently.

The elementary school formally known as Matthew Maury Elementary School will now be known as Naomi L. Brooks Elementary School effective July 1, 2021, in honor of a beloved Alexandria teacher who died in 2020. The school was originally named after a Confederate naval officer.