Alexandria City Public Schools works to finalize proposed 2023 FY budget

ACPS is working to finalize their proposed 2023 FY budget

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools is working to finalize their Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget, before aiming to adopt the proposal next month.

The combined fund budget includes school nutrition funds, grants and special projects. The $316.2 million proposals will focus on social and emotional support for students, expand cultural competency training to families, and improve quality out of school learning.

“The board is holding work sessions to further refine and finalize the budget for the next fiscal year,” said Dr. Gregory Hutchings, ACPS superintendent. “This budget proposal focuses on staff compensation and social, emotional and academic learning for all students.”

Below is the board’s timeline on approving the budget:

January 13, 2022—FY 2023 Combined Funds Work Session #1

January 20, 2022—Public Hearing on the FY 2023 Combined Funds Budget

February 8, 2022—Add/Delete Work Session #1

February 10, 2022— Adoption of the FY 2023 Combined Funds Budget

March-April, 2022—City Council Operating and CIP Work Sessions and Add/DeleteSessions

April, 2022—City Council Budget Adoption of the FY 2023 Budget

Learn more about ACPS’s proposed budget here.