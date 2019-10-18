Alexandria City Public Schools may start the 2020 – 2021 school year before Labor Day

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria is considering whether the 2020 – 2021 school year should start before Labor Day, and the public gets a say in that decision.

The school system’s Calendar Committee (made up of school administrators and resource officers, teachers, and parents) is giving city residents three options to consider: sticking to the traditional calendar; starting before Labor Day with a longer winter break, or sticking to the traditional school year with a longer winter break and longer school days.

For a lot of families, this isn’t just about summer vacation; it’s also about helping students in Advanced Placement (AP) courses who may be at a disadvantage as their peers in different school districts are learning the material one to two weeks before they are.

“The College Board says [when testing] happens, so our students have to have all the material covered or taught by that set date,” said Executive Director of Secondary Instruction for ACPS Gerald R. Mann Jr.

The survey results will be collected and presented to the school board during the first week of December. Mann expects the school system to have an answer before winter break.