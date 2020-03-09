Alexandria City Public Schools is ditching Styrofoam for compostable lunch trays

Besides the fact that styrofoam doesn’t break down, there were concerns about the potential for harmful chemicals seeping into hot foods that sat on the trays for long periods of time.

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools is ditching its Styrofoam lunch trays for compostable, molded fiber ones.

It’s a pilot made possible by a little room in the budget. It’s also thanks to many requests from students, faculty, and parents over the years.

Besides the fact that Styrofoam doesn’t break down, there were concerns about the potential for harmful chemicals seeping into hot foods that sat on the trays for long periods of time.

The molded fiber trays are being rolled out in every ACPS secondary school. They’ll be headed for elementary schools this fall.

“We were actually paying a similar price for the current Styrofoam trays that we were using in the secondary schools,” said Nutrition Coordinator for ACPS Robyn Douglas. “Unfortunately, at elementary schools it’s twice the price, which is why we had to wait for the next fiscal year.”

Douglas says the long term plan is to install dishwashers in the elementary schools for reusable trays and utensils.

ACPS Executive Chef Isaiah Ruffin and a group of T.C. Williams High School students analyzed the school’s waste before the pilot and found 35 pounds of school trash was Styrofoam. Ruffin says the molded fiber material is more durable than Styrofoam.