Alexandria City Public Schools implements COVID-19 vaccine requirement for staff

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria announced they will implement a COVID-19 vaccine requirement or testing for all city government and Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) employees.

Staff will be required to submit vaccine documentation. Those who choose to not disclose their vaccination status will be tested weekly at no direct cost to employees.

City Manager Mark Jinks said in a press release the vaccine requirement will help slow the spread of the virus.

“Over the past month and a half, Alexandria has seen a steady increase in positive cases and has entered the category of high community transmission for the first time since mid-April. We have to take every action available to provide safe public facilities to residents, reduce transmission, and prevent exposure to the virus and more of the impacts we have already experienced…As major employers, the City and school division are in partnership to address this pandemic health situation. This new mitigation measure adds a layer of protection to the existing requirement for staff and visitors to wear masks inside City and ACPS facilities, regardless of vaccination status, as recommended by the CDC.” Mark Jinks, City Manager

Details regarding the new requirement will be shared with City and ACPS staff in the coming week.