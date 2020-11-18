Alexandria City Public Schools extends their Virtual PLUS+ Helpline service until 2021

The VirtualPLUS+ Helpline will be up and running until January 2021. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

The helpline will be in service until Jan. 2021

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools is extending the service of their Virtual PLUS+ Helpline .

The service, which was implemented in august to assist parents with online learning challenges, is now being extended until Jan. 2021.

To date, the helpline has served over twelve thousand students and their families with questions regarding technology and learning platforms. The operators responding to calls speak multiple languages, such as Spanish and Arabic, to better serve Alexandria’s diverse community.

“Our students represent over one hundred and twenty countries from around the world, and just as many languages,” said Taneika L. Taylor Tukan, Community Outreach Manager at ACPS.

“We provide information to families in the language that they speak at home, that there is a higher level of clarity and understanding on their part in terms of what’s going on so parents are really appreciative that they’re able to call.”

The Alexandria PTA Council will be giving a portion of their funds from Giving Tuesday to the helpline.