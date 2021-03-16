Alexandria City Public School hybrid learning students return to in-person learning

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Over 3,700 Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) students across all grades PreK-12 will begin returning to in-school learning on Tuesday. A total of 34 percent of students will be back in classrooms, according to ACPS.

Students who have returned are those whose parents have opted for the hybrid program two days out of the week. School officials said with proper mitigations in place, safety is their top priority.

Gregory Hutchings Jr., ACPS Superintendent, said, “What we’re noticing is with our data many of our families of color many of students with disabilities are not the students who are returning back to in-person. We’re having to make sure we’re coming up with some very creative and innovative approaches to learning for our students so that they can have those supports and those are some of the practices we have in place already.”

In terms of transportation, a maximum of 8 students are allowed on each bus and seated at every third row, and health screenings are done before students enter the building.