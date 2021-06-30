Alexandria City Manager Mark Jinks retiring after working 22 years for the city

Alexandria City Manager retiring by the end of the year.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — After 22 years of working in public service, Alexandria’s city manager Mark Jinks is planning to retire by the end of 2021.

Jinks started off in the city in 1999 as the Chief Financial Officer. He also served as a Deputy City Manager before the council appointed Jinks to City Manager in 2015.

During his career, he helped produce 3000 units of affordable housing. He says his retirement as city manager is bittersweet.

“With local government, you get to see the work that you do on the ground, you get to see things build, you get used to doing a creating a food and there’s nothing more rewarding than public service and I’m going to miss that doing that in a kind of a large city manager sense,” said Jinks.

Even after retiring, he plans on helping and teaching others who want to be in public service.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.