Alexandria City Council honors lives lost to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria City Council will be honoring the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council adopted a resolution honoring residents who have passed away from coronavirus. To remember the fallen, a temporary memorial will be held at Rivergate Park. In remembrance, small white flags representing each resident will be placed within the park grounds.

Margaret Townsend, Old Town North Community Partnership President said, “This is both a place of remembrance who have lost their lives, but also the remembrance of those who have struggled to stay afloat during this challenging year. It just provides a place for city residents and members of families to sit quietly by the river and reflect upon the losses and remember their loved ones, remember happy times and sad times.”

The memorial will be displayed from April 16 through June 21. Visitors to the memorial are reminded to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from members of different households, wear masks and limit outdoor gatherings to fewer than 100 people.

The resolution will also highlight the city’s commitment to addressing health inequities and providing information and support to groups in the community who are disproportionately affected by the virus.

The memorial will be displayed from April 16 through June 21. Visitors to the memorial are reminded to maintain 6 feet of physical distance from members of different households, wear masks and limit outdoor gatherings to fewer than 100 people.