Alexandria City Council adopts ResilientALX Charter

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Council has adopted a charter to create a safe and resilient community.

The council adopted the ResilientALX Charter. According to Council officials, the goal is to provide a vision to enhance the city’s strategic plan to keep Alexandria inclusive, and well managed. The charter will also partner with local organizations, non-profits, residents, and businesses to determine actions needed to achieve the city’s goal of a well-prepared resilient city.

ResilientALX will use community-based recommendations to continue this action plan.