Alexandria catering company works to feed 10,000 first responders

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — RX Catering company in Alexandria is not only feeding hungry stomachs but is ensuring front line workers have nutritious and balanced meals when exhaustion sets in.

Cheron Burns, RX Catering Owner said, “It’s the small things. You’d be surprised what people get from a small meal.”

For over a year front-line workers have been battling this pandemic. The goal set for Burns, is to see smiling faces while serving delicious food to the community.

“We give great food, it’s not pizza, it’s not a sandwich, we want these first responders to actually enjoy a hot meal because they’ve been working so hard,” said Burns.

Community members such as Burns church family, friends, and family wanted to help the cause, giving donations to Burns so she can accomplish her “First Responder Campaign” reaching 10,000 people. Some of the food Burns and her staff cook up are jerk wings, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, and bourbon chicken.

“Donations have kept the operation fluid and flowing, and we’ve been able to give back more, and our outreach has been larger,” said Burns.

This campaign has been a way for Burns to spread some light in a dark time and keeping her staff employed. According to Burns, her team went from 13 to 5 due to the pandemic. However, she said the ones that stayed she wants to make sure they can still continue to also feed their families.

Thus far over 6,000 meals have been distributed to everyone from doctors, nurses, firefighters, and police officers. By the summer Burns and her team looks to achieve their goal.

“Life is too short you have to be able to give while you have the opportunity and it’s allowed me to appreciate, all the small things and just be grateful,” said Burns.

To continue to keep this going those interested can click here to donate.