Alexandria board passes new mask ordinance

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Effective October 1, Alexandria residents will be required to wear face coverings in all public places.

During Saturday’s lengthy county board meeting, board members voted on the new ordinance to help slow the spread.

Residents are exempt from wearing a face mask if they are actively eating and drinking, doing strenuous exercise, or if they suffer from a medical condition or disability.

The ordinance is not applicable to children under the age of 10 or students participating in daycare or in-person classes, they will be governed by the plans in place by the Commonwealth.