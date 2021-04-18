Alexandria approves civilian police review board

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The City of Alexandria will have a community policing review board being implemented this summer.

On Saturday, the city council voted to adopt the ordinance, which will receive concerns from the community regarding policing in Alexandria.

The board will be led by an independent policing auditor the county will appoint. The review board will also make recommendations to policing practices and procedures.

“The ordinance is only the beginning of the work we need around policing, and I will remind you that for years I and others advocated for collecting and reporting on data and demographics of outcomes of all police stops, not just traffic stops like we do right now. I would also love to see the removal of SRO’s from our schools,” said Christopher Lewis, Alexandria resident.

The board will go into effect July 1st.