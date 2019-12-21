Alexandria appoints first permanent African American Fire Chief

When I started I never imagined me to be the fire chief in this great service

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM)– An Alexandria man is making history by becoming the city’s first permanent African American fire chief in the city’s history.

Corey Smedley served in various roles before becoming Alexandria’s newest fire chief, including working on several projects to better emergency services in the area.

He was also involved in the fire cadet program that led him to partner with several different school systems and non profit organizations in Prince George County, however Smedley says he’ll be able to serve a much larger purpose in this new role.

Corey Smedley, Fire Chief said “When I started, I never imagined me to be the fire chief in this great service but what I always had was curiosity.”

He wants young men and women who have a passion to become a firefighter, or a chief, to be curious.

“Get involved, find you a mentor, take a chance, don’t be afraid to show that you don’t know something but you are interested and you will try your best and when you fall get back up.”

With the countless work Smedley did with the fire cadet program he is looking forward to bringing the program to the city of Alexandria.