Alexandria affordable housing unit organization receives 45,000 applications in three days

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (AHRA), an organization that provides affordable housing units, reported over 45,000 applications over three days.

CEO for the AHRA, Keith Pettigrew, says it’s a testament to how badly residents are struggling due to the pandemic. Out of 45,000 applications, 32,000 are for administered units, and the other 13,000 are for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which helps families pay the rent for privately owned homes.

The organization now has families on a waiting list as they process applications.



“Surprisingly, more people applied for public housing. I was a little surprised at that, I thought the numbers would be the other way around,” said Pettigrew. “I guess because people are in desperate mode right now, they’re going to take whatever they can get. That’s part of the reason why more people applied for public housing as opposed to the voucher programs.”

The AHRA is in the process of creating a repositioning strategy, that will allow a one-for-one replacement of current units for low-income households.