Aldie woman killed in head-on crash in Ashburn

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — A multi-vehicle crash in the Ashburn area of Loudoun County Wednesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

Virginia State Police investigated the crash that happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. the intersection of Legacy Park Drive and Belmont Ridge Road. An 18-year-old driver ran off the side of the road, jumping over the curb, and into the northbound lanes of Belmont Ridge Road. 34-year-old Ammie Cho of Aldie was driving in the northbound lanes. She was hit head-on and pronounced dead at the scene.

“A male driver from Ashburn Virginia age 18 was transported from the scene with serious injuries. An infant child was also transported from the scene,” said Sergeant Andy Cochran, spokesperson for Virginia State Police.

Charges for the 18-year-old driver are pending, as the investigation continues.