Aldie residents voice concerns about proposed development

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — Residents who live in Aldie, a small village located between Chantilly and Middleburg, right off Route 50, are worried about a proposed development that would turn 6.31 acres of land into a commercialized area and park, called “Aldie Park.”

Aldie residents share the concern that a large development might compromise the charm and historical aspects of the village as they know it now.

“You know, Aldie already has a lot going on and we want people to stop and enjoy what’s here but we also want to make sure that the historic fabric of our village can be preserved…No matter how careful you are when you’re building new buildings in the middle of historic ones, the new buildings will stick out,” said Katie Johnson, president of the Aldie Heritage Association.

“Aldie Park” proposal.

Three historic properties lay on the 6.31 acres that would be developed into “Aldie Park,” with plans to include a brewery, retail stores, guest room space, parking, and a new road connecting to Route 50.

The Aldie Tavern is a historical structure on the property. Courtesy: Katie Johnson.

“Just the sheer volume of parking, I think it’s parking for 164 cars. I don’t know if there are 164 cars titled in the Aldie Village right now,” expressed Johnson.

In Aldie, Route 50 is a two-lane road. Residents are concerned about the increase in traffic and the potential damage to history.

“There’s a very, very narrow stone bridge that’s historic that could probably not be changed and we would not want to see it changed, really right beside where this entrance would be,” stated Johnson.

On Wednesday night, the Loudoun County board of supervisors held a hearing to get the public’s input after voting on a motion to consider the proposal on December 1, which came as a shock to many.

“I made the absolute promise that nothing would be done until after we had a public hearing and heard from everyone,” said chair Randall.

Board members were appreciative to receive the public’s input and made a motion to send the proposal to the Finance Committee. They will reconvene on February 17.

