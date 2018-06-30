Airmen of Note kick off holiday weekend

Friday evening the U.S. Air Force jazz ensemble kicked off July 4th weekend at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington.

The Airmen of Note Jazz Ensemble of the United States Air Force returned to the memorial on Friday. Each week other military bands, including a rock band and string ensemble, rotate performances.

The 17-piece jazz ensemble was created in 1950. Master Sergeant Ben Patterson says the memorial is one of the band’s favorite venues.

“We play a variety of different styles and we have something for everybody,” said Sergeant Patterson, who is the music director of for the band, “The show is geared for anybody at any age and it’s fun for everybody, we think.”

The band plays regularly all summer long at different venues, including the Capitol and the National Harbor.