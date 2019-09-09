After vaping-related illnesses double nationwide, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responds

The sheriff’s office is hosting its first Vaping, Juuling, and Internet Safety Seminar of the school year on November 7.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The number of severe respiratory illnesses among people who vaped nicotine or THC products has more than doubled since last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last Friday.

The CDC reports 450 cases in 33 states; last month, it reported 250 cases. Five people have died in Illinois, Oregon, Indiana, Minnesota, and California.

In Virginia, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is working with Loudoun County Public Schools to educate students as young as fifth and sixth grade about the dangers of vaping, including toxic and harmful chemicals, irreversible lung damage, and lung disease. Vaping and juuling were recently added to the D.A.R.E. program’s curriculum at both the elementary and high school level.

A national study found that high school students using e-cigarettes increased 78 percent last year. The sheriff’s office reports it seizes juuls containing THC and nicotine from middle and high school students.

“With the items that our deputies with the THC oils that we have seized from students, some of those levels of concentrations are as high as 95 percent THC,” said Chief Deputy Mark Poland.

In July, the Commonwealth increased the minimum legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. The sheriff’s office hopes this will decrease tobacco use among high school students.

The sheriff’s office is hosting its first Vaping, Juuling, and Internet Safety Seminar of the school year on November 7.