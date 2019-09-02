After suffering two miscarriages, couple founds nonprofit to remember daughter & help others

Alaina's Gift, Inc. raises money for couples like Delvon and Charie, faced with uncertainty...and a stack of painful medical bills.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — After meeting each other while working at a Virginia restaurant, Charie and Delvon Combo married in 2014.

“Honestly, I look up to her,” said Delvon. “When I met her it was like, ‘Boom! Sunshine!’ I was going through rain but every time I saw her, it was like, ‘Sunshine!'”

Over the course of about a year, Charie and Delvon experienced the unthinkable. They lost two babies to miscarriage; their second, Alaina, born at just 20 weeks and weighing about one pound.

Even then, Delvon says Charie brought the sunshine. “We did not expect this turn to happen in the course of where we were trying to go. She was able to grab the steering wheel and maneuver it perfectly,” said Delvon. “Thank you for saving our lives.”

In February, their daughter’s legacy became a certified nonprofit. Alaina’s Gift, Inc. raises money for parents like Delvon and Charie, faced with uncertainty…and a stack of painful medical bills.

“One, you’re frustrated because you don’t have a baby; you’re sad because that baby’s not coming home with you,” said Charie. “But then you get that bill and you’re like, ‘I don’t want to pay this because I don’t have the child to prove that, you know, this was something that I did.'”

Alaina’s Gift helps couples pay for those bills that aren’t covered by insurance. The nonprofit also helps educate the public and address common misconceptions.

“Yes, I carried the child and physically felt her move, and we made that bond and connection beforehand, but at the same time it’s rough for the dads as well,” said Charie.

Their rainbow baby, Destiny, was born with relative ease. In a couple of months, Destiny will be a big sister to a baby girl. Charie and Delvon call their second child their “pot of gold.”

Charie and Delvon’s next fundraiser is at Occoquan Regional Park in October. Register here: alainasgiftinc.com/events-1/remembering-our-angels-5k-walk-run