After school STEM program develops the talents of students

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– An after school program at various Loudoun County Public Schools helps students expand their knowledge in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math fields.

“Propel” is an after school STEM program that develops students’ talents and gives them the ability to develop critical skills. This program was launched in 2017, and it’s now held at over 20 schools throughout the area. Program leaders say Propel allows students to get hands-on with STEM activities, such as building robots, creating refugee shelters, and creating electricity.

Patricia Herr, Coordinator of Propel said, “It’s hard work. They’re elementary school kids fourth and fifth graders and they’re building a complex robot in order to compete with and coding it to complete. It’s really exciting to see the kids rise to every challenge we give them and it’s exciting to see the kids be excited about the learning.”

Herr said she has seen an increase in students taking more stem and honor courses thanks to the program.