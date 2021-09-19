After months of deliberation, Arlington County approves new logo

The new logo focuses on the close proximity to D.C. and Alexandria. (Courtesy: Arlington County)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — After months of deliberation and over 400 submissions, Arlington County officially has a new logo.

The Arlington County Board approved the logo at a board meeting on Saturday, after 29,000 votes and two rounds of voting.

The new design represents Arlington’s close proximity to Washington, D.C. and Alexandria, featuring the Potomac River border to the east.

The vote comes after the board approved to replace the county’s previous seal in 2020, which depicted the Arlington House, Robert E. Lee memorial.

“After extensive consideration, the panel did not consider imagery with federal monuments, memorials, and facilities. They believe Arlington is a special and unique place that encompasses more than a federal presence,” read a press release from the county.

The previous design faced criticism from residents, claiming the logo should not have ties to the confederacy in modern day.