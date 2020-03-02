After four years of service, Manassas City fire chief will retire this June

He enjoys getting to know his firefighters on a personal level and getting the chance to know their spouses and families.

CITY OF MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Chief Rob Clemons says since he wanted to be a fire chief since he started as a firefighter in 1989 in Prince William County.

In 2016, he moved to the city in search of a small town feeling and says the City of Manassas was a perfect fit. He enjoys getting to know his firefighters on a personal level and getting the chance to know their spouses and families.

“When I leave here I will still love it as much as I did the day I started here in the city and just being in this profession,” Clemons said. “So if I wait until I stop loving it I will never leave it.”

After his last day in June, Chief Clemons and his wife plan to move south to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.