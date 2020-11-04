After data entry error correction, Herndon mayoral race results sway

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A data entry error in the Town of Herndon initially skewed election results early last night for the mayoral race.

As election results started to come in last night, the votes appeared tilted towards candidate Roland Taylor. But the office of elections quickly realized a data entry error. The oversight significantly skewed the results of the town’s races early on in the night.

However, Gary Scott, Director of Elections for Fairfax County, said that votes cast were not affected; rather, it was an initial incorrect reporting error. Once noticed, the county attributed the correct number of votes to the proper candidates.

“The individual who was doing the data entry for those particular precincts put in the wrong numbers. When we were doing a review, we caught them. As soon as we saw that they were the wrong numbers, we corrected them,” said Scott.

Unofficial results show that the current Vice Mayor of Herndon, Sheila Olem, will defeat Ronald Taylor to be the town’s next mayor.

The Virginia Department of Elections will continue to accept absentee ballots until November 6, so no official winner has been declared.