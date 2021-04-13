Adult man suffers non-life-threatening injuries in Woodbridge stabbing

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — The Prince William County Police Department has arrested and charged Derrell Nesbit with malicious wounding.
Police responded to the area of 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge on April 12 around 9:21 pm in response to a report of a stabbing. According to police, an acquaintance and Nesbit were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. Police say a physical altercation broke out and Nesbit used a knife to stab the victim. The victim was transported to a hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated.