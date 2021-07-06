Additional charges filed against Herndon massage therapist

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Additional charges have been filed against a Herndon massage therapist.

The Herndon Police Department confirmed that Zachary Nelson Guzman Orellana, 39, of Leesburg received an additional charge for sexual battery, bringing the total number of charges against him to four.

(1/3) UPDATE: Additional charges have been filed by Herndon Police Department against Zachary Nelson Guzman Orellana, 39, of Leesburg. He was arrested Wednesday, June 30, 2021, on an additional charge of aggravated sexual battery… pic.twitter.com/3RxnsEekMJ — Herndon Police (@HerndonPolice) July 6, 2021

Orellana was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery on June 30th for sexually assaulting a woman while giving her a massage. The victim told police she had redeemed a discount coupon for massage services and the assault had occurred a couple of days prior to her calling and reporting the incident.

Since then, more victims have spoken out against Orellana, leading to additional charges.

If you have any information on this case or are a victim, please call HPD at 703-435-6846.