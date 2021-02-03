Road closures in Springfield due to active gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue respond to an active gas leak in the area of 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area.

UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas fed fire involving backhoe. Three workers transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Media can stage in commuter lot corner of Sydenstricker and Hooes Rd. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/SKpOGiXuxP — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021

Officials say three workers have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hooes Road at Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield is closed, officials say. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.