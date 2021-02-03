Road closures in Springfield due to active gas leak

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue respond to an active gas leak in the area of 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area.
Officials say three workers have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Hooes Road at Fairfax County Parkway in Springfield is closed, officials say. Drivers are advised to use an alternative route.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
