ACPS’s summer learning classes aid coronavirus learning slump

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This summer, the Alexandria City Public Schools superintendent extended summer learning classes to all students — as young as elementary age — to mitigate the learning loss heightened by the coronavirus. And as the coronavirus has kids staying home for many hours of the day, the school day provides structure and fosters relationships between peers.

ACPS closed in March. Fifth grade teacher Stacey Swickert says the teachers were told they’d only be off for a few weeks. She regrets not saying a proper goodbye to her students that Friday. But this summer — her first summer teaching summer learning classes — she gets to spend extra time with her students. So far, she loves it.

“The kiddos that I have in my summer learning class are kiddos that I’m going to have next year. So in some ways it’s getting a head start,” Swickert said.

She’s also getting to know her students’ family members in ways she wasn’t able to before. Swickert says going virtual has been an equalizer; she’s noticed that many parents are more comfortable reaching out to her by email than in person. “One of the things that corona really did to the schools is make them more responsible in some ways – not just to the student in front of them but for the family as a whole,” she said.

ACPS Summer Learning Coordinator Alicia Kincade says parents’ extra responsibilities have been met with lots of support by staff members. The summer classes are project based and the school system provides instructional kits with materials for each student. “It is a partnership now. The coronavirus has given us an opportunity to really build a community around the families and the children and the resources that we are providing,” Kincade said.

“It’s not based solely on, ‘This kid might need help so this kid qualifies,’” said Swickert. “It doesn’t just hit on the academics. It hits on the whole child.”

