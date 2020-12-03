ACPS will begin phasing students in for in-person classes starting in January

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr., gave an update during a community meeting about upcoming dates for when students can plan to return to school for in-person instruction.

ACPS plans to start bringing specific groups of students back for in-person instruction on January 19, followed by more groups of students throughout January and February. All students K-12 who choose to return, are expected to be in-person by mid-February.

ACPS has taken steps to ensure safety in classrooms, by adding “sneezeguards” to desks, cones in hallways to socially distance students, and more.

“We are putting all of our safety precautions in place, we have the PPE within our schools, we have cleaning schedules that are in place, we also are taking precautions about transportation and all of those things, and the social distancing within our building and based on that information, we want to make sure that you, as a family, are making that choice of whether or not you want to send your students into an in-person setting or remain virtual,” said Dr. Hutchings.

Parents have the choice to decide whether or not they want to send their students back next year. The mandatory form was sent out Tuesday and must be completed for all ACPS students by Dec. 11.