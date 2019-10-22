ACPS to keep parents in the loop about school shooting drills at its first Safety Forum

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 30 from 7:00 to 9:00 in the evening at T.C. Williams High School's Minnie Howard Campus.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — In 2017, Alexandria City Public Schools was one of the first school systems in the region to ditch the old school safety drills and bring in new ones, according to Director of Communications Helen Lloyd.

Instead of having students and staff quietly shelter in place in their classrooms, ACPS trains its students and staff to be proactive. LLoyd says the trainings are age-appropriate; the drills become more in-depth as the students get older.

ACPS is making another first for the school system. Apart from sending reading materials home with students, next week, a number of parent groups will host a school safety forum: An informational meeting for parents who may have questions or concerns about the process.

Maureen McNulty of the Alexandria PTA Council and Catherine Estes, co-founder of Parents for Safe Alexandria Schools hope the forum will soon become a yearly event. “This is very different from when I grew up when we just had to worry about adults posing as strangers giving out candy from vehicles,” said McNulty. “I think anything we can do to present more information to engage parents and have them feel empowered will alleviate a lot of fear.”

The forum will include Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Early Childhood Advocate Susan Keightley, ACPS Coordinator for Security & Safety John Contreras, and others.

Last year, parents for Safe Alexandria Schools formed a partnership agreement with ACPS, which included conversations about prevention. Estes says the forum is one way of meeting that goal. “We thought it was a great way to address concerns that parents have and help them to know things they can do; how they can talk to their kids, and also know steps they can take to help prevent accidental and intentional gun violence,” Estes said.