ACPS superintendent recognized for his efforts to close achievement gaps

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The National Center for Children and Families has recognized Alexandria City Public Schools Superintendent Gregory Hutchings, Jr. for his efforts to close achievement gaps in education.

NCCF raises money for the homeless and families in need. Hutchings says about 60 percent of ACPS students are eligible for free and reduced lunches. In partnership with the Washington Redskins, the school system allows families to wash their clothes at Francis C. Hammond Middle School. ACPS also gifts meal baskets and gift cards for Thanksgiving.

“I think it makes my job more purposeful to have our students who are in need,” said Hutchings. “Every child, regardless of their circumstance, deserves to have a high-quality education every single day.”

Dr. Hutchings graduated from T.C. Williams High School in 1995. “I feel truly blessed and honored to be able to come back and serve the community that did so much for me to become the person that I am today,” said Hutchings.