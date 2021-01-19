ACPS delays in-person return to school for some students

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday, the superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools, Dr. Gregory C. Hutchings, Jr., announced students who were set to return to in-person learning on January 26 are now tentatively set to return on February 2.

Due to COVID-19 transmission levels and school impact levels, ACPS made the choice to keep students virtual with a new in-person learning timeline released on Tuesday.

This new tentative schedule details students returning on February 2 if they opt to return to in-person instruction.

ACPS said their decision for the February 2nd return will be made at the beginning of next week.