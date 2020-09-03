ACPD warns residents to look out for fraudulent mail

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department is warning residents about fraudulent mail.

So far the county is aware of one letter that was sent to a resident demanding payment be sent to Arlington County Public Justice Records, which doesn’t exist.

Example of fraudulent mail, courtesy: ACPD

Ashley Savage, ACPD Public Information Officer, says it’s especially important for residents to be on the lookout for fraudulent mail since it’s tax season.

“These are being mailed to individuals using a fraudulent government seal and they also list a fraudulent office that does not exist…We always remind residents to be suspicious of any unsolicited phone call, email, mailings, or in-person solicitations” said Savage.

If you have been scammed, the ACPD asks you to report the incident in the online crime report portal.