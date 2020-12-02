ACPD solves cold case rape series nearly 30 years later

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington County Police Department has made an arrest in a 1991 cold case rape series.

Michael Thomson. Courtesy: ACPD

Michael Thomson has been charged with two counts of rape, abduction with the intent to defile, forcible sodomy, and use/display of a firearm during the commission of a felony after he was taken into custody Monday morning.

Between January and December of 1991, ACPD investigated multiple reports of attempted rapes of women who were leaving the East Falls Church Metro Station. In each incident, Thomson approached the women with a gun, telling some to stay quiet.

In 2017, ACPD’s Cold Case Unit took a fresh look at the unsolved rape cases and resubmitted DNA for additional analysis, leading detectives to identify Thomson as a possible suspect.

In a statement, Andy Penn, Acting Chief of Police said, “This arrest marks an important step in seeking justice on behalf of the victims…We remain committed to relentlessly pursuing cases no matter how much time has passed and holding accountable those responsible for crimes of violence in our community.”

Thomson is now being held at the Arlington County Detention Facility without bond.