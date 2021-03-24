ACPD finds two pipe bombs inside Arlington resident’s home

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday, WDVM reported on bomb-making materials located inside an Arlington, Virginia resident’s home during a search warrant. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed the resident possessed two pipe bombs.

34-year-old Ryan Bosick was charged and arrested for possession of explosive materials or devices, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and threats of death or bodily injury to a person.

Arlington police said it all started Tuesday night when Bosick joined two people for drinks and began making statements about harming people he knew. Bosick then opened his backpack, showing them the two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag of ammunition.

The witnesses reported the incident to police, starting the investigation. Police identified a female victim who was one of the targets of his threats, leading to the search warrant.

Bosick was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and is being held without bond. The FBI Washington Field Office is assisting ACPD with the investigation.

Authorities believe there is no apparent ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the ACPD tip line at ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us, or anonymously to the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).