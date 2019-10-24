Academies of Loudoun students celebrate their new project

"Im here today to celebrate and officially break ground at 606 wirt street, on our new house project. This is our first house project at the academies of Loudoun"

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– Academies of Loudoun is a STEM magnet school that allows students to receive hands on experience in their future fields.

Tinell Priddy, principal of academies of Loudoun said, “I’m here today to celebrate and officially break ground at 606 Wirt Street, on our new house project. This is our first house project at the Academies of Loudoun.”

Allison Rojas a junior at Rock Ridge High School said this is more than just a school project for her.

“I feel like when we build this house and we finish it, were contributing to the community which is what I wanna do as I grow up because for what I want to do when I’m older I want to actually build houses for the homeless and who cant afford them” said Rojas.

The Academies of Loudoun is also partnering with Habitat for Humanity for this project. Habitat for Humanity is a non profit organization that helps families build and improve the places they call home.

Students will start to take everything they applied from the academies and tackle this home starting February of 2020.