Absentee Voting Begins in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) —- Absentee voting in Loudoun County has officially begun. Monday, October 28th, 2019 marks the first day of Absentee Voting in Loudoun County, Va.

In-person absentee voting can be done at the Loudoun County office of Election and Voter Registration, Senior Center at Cascades, and Dulles South Recreation & Community Center.

The opportunity to vote an absentee ballot in person ends on Saturday, November 2, 2018. Voters have until Tuesday, October 29, 2019, to have an absentee ballot mailed to them.

Additional information regarding the upcoming election, including sample ballots, or any other specific individual needs can be found at loudoun.gov/NovemberElection.