Absentee ballots collected Election day continue to be counted in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Election day is over, and many states and counties are still counting absentee ballots, including Fairfax County.

Precinct workers are still counting ballots and making sure there are no errors on those ballots. According to officials, as they go through sealed boxes they are processing them the same way they processed the absentee ballots gathered via mail between now and Friday afternoon.

Gary Scott, General Registrar/ Director of Elections said, “We still have some we haven’t received yet. We received about 5400 ballots from the polling place drop boxes during the day that we haven’t counted, and we still have about 4000 hand counts that are still tallied so we don’t have a big chunk of ballots outstanding remaining that need to be counted.”

Officials said there are 243 precincts and 3800 election officers in Fairfax County alone.