Abduction and Robbery on Rivermont Terrace

Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Police arrested two individuals Sunday night in connection with an abduction and an assault and battery incident.

Police responded to reports of disorderly conduct between a landlord and a tenant at an apartment complex in Ashburn on Rivermont Terrace Road. Police say the investigation revealed the landlord entered the victim’s home – accompanied by three individuals – and stole items, assaulted the victim, and locked another victim in a bedroom. Rohina Salman, 34, was charged with robbery and Yasar Tabas, 44, was charged with abduction, assault and battery.

