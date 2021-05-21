AAPI Heritage Month: Story of local Filipino-American author Tif Marcelo

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — If you’re walking through the library’s fiction section, Filipino-American author Tif Marcelo’s romance and slice of life books might catch your eye with their minimalist color-block cover designs. However, open one up, and you’ll soon find out she has local ties.

“I love to read when I was a child, and I was a library goer, like that as the library was where I hung out after school,” said Marcelo.

However, like some in the Asian-American community, Marcelo was steered in a different direction by her parents.

“My parents were immigrants, right, they were like you know you really need to eat,” said Marcelo. “You need to support yourself. And they said, you don’t, doesn’t mean you don’t write but you’ve got to find another career, so they steered me into health care and I became a registered nurse”

After working as a nurse, Marcelo picked up blogging. That’s when her writing sparked.

“Ironically enough, it was my mom, that came to me after like years of blogging and said you know you really are such a lovely writer you should write a book, and I was like oh my gosh I have three kids now,” said Marcelo. “But when I was pregnant with my fourth kiddo, I was like you know at times just moving, so I started to write seriously.”

One of Marcelo’s books takes place in Old Town Alexandria; Northern Virginia is closest to a second home for her military family.

“We just love this area… my kids consider this place their home,” said Marcelo. “It’s kind of neat that I have had two kids that graduated from local schools and to be able to write about old town, which is a wonderful place to visit. “

Marcelo hopes to bring more representation to the book industry as a Filipino-American author.

“We know as an entertainment industry, the book industry included with that… there’s not enough Asian American voices, and especially I believe in Asian American commercial fiction that talks about joy of life,” said Marcelo.

She believes authors with different backgrounds can help readers learn and understand other cultures, so she stresses the importance of reading beyond your culture to her children.

“Even for my kids, because they’re growing up, I like to give them a selection of many different books, so that they can kind of, you know learn on their own and see other cultures and perhaps experience and ask questions,” said Marcelo.

As for others in the field that look like Marcelo or come from similar backgrounds, she gives advice on pursuing writing as an Asian-American Pacific Islander…

“For the future, upcoming author up there. I would say is your writer because you write, and the most important thing is to write your book, and everything else will come. With reading comes empathy, and with empathy, I believe that so many of the world’s problems can be solved,” said Marcelo.

For a list of Tif Marcelo’s work, click this link here.