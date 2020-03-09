A Woodbridge has been charged for fatal pedestrian crash

34-year-old Guillermo Vasquez has been arrested and charged with a felony hit and run

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — A Woodbridge man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run.

Guillermo Vasquez, 34, has been arrested and charged with a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian dead.

The crash happened on February 29th on Old Colchester Road. Officials said Vasquez was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and released on a $2,500 bond. Fairfax officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact authorities.