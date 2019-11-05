A stroll through 1920: Arlington native creates interactive map in celebration of county’s 100th birthday

Clark compiled 115 coordinates and sent them over to a group of volunteers from George Mason and experts at Blue Raster, a GIS company based in Arlington.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Now home to the Arlington Historical Society, the former Hume school is the oldest school building in Arlington County. “They put on events, they put on lectures, and they maintain this museum, which has some rotating exhibits as well as a permanent collection,” said Charlie Clark, who has volunteered for the organization for about 20 years.

Clark can add “historian” to his resume; on behalf of the Historical Society, the columnist has compiled photographs of Arlington — both old and new — and turned them into an interactive Story Map. “It’s supposed to give you a feel for what it would be like if you were on a morning stroll — either on foot or, say, on horseback or in a car — in 1920,” said Clark.

The photos and buildings are original to 1920: the year rural Arlington County got its name, separate from urban Alexandria.

“There wasn’t that much debate; there’s really not a long legislative record,” said Clark. “There’s really not that much press coverage of it.”

Clark compiled 115 coordinates and sent them over to a group of volunteers from George Mason and experts at Blue Raster, a GIS company based in Arlington.

The map was made possible by a $500 grant from the Arlington Historical Society.