A Sterling resident has been charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to distribute drugs

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A Sterling man has been charged with armed robbery, and conspiracy to distribute drugs according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Sterling resident, Juan Joseph K. Jones is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. He was arrested on September 12th after allegedly committing an armed robbery with plans to distribute drugs.

Deputies said they responded to the 46000 block of Woodshire Drive the evening of September 11th after a report was made by a male, who Jones arranged to meet. However, the man claims that Jones robbed him when they did.

Officials said after arresting Jones they found a firearm. He has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of conspiracy to distribute or sell narcotics.